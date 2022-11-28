SIMFEROPOL, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The Kyiv authorities were preparing for revenge for the Crimea, without doubting the historical justice of the reunification of the peninsula with Russia, said Crimean political expert Vladimir Jaralla.

Kyiv planned to conduct an operation to seize the Crimea in 2023, the Economist reported earlier, citing the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security and Defense, Mikhail Zabrodsky, who was previously the commander of the airborne troops of the Ukrainian troops, and, according to the publication, remains close to the participating in planning to the military circles of Ukraine.

15:33Special military operation in Ukraine In Kyiv, 55 percent of subscribers are in emergency shutdown mode

“The confession made confirms that the Ukrainian regime was aggressive and has been preparing for revenge all these years. It is especially cynical that no one in the West and Ukraine doubted the sincerity of the will of the Crimeans, the historical justice of reunification, the unity of Crimea and Russia. they were no less ready to shed the blood of people and destroy the lives of others, albeit by order,” Jaralla told RIA Novosti.

According to him, the special operation in Ukraine thwarted the plans of the Kyiv authorities in relation to the Crimea.

“The special operation turned out to be larger than expected, but its goal remains unchanged – a threat to Russia should never come from the territory of a neighboring country, so that no more attack plans would be written there,” the political scientist said.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum following a coup in Ukraine. In the referendum, 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol voted for joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea its temporarily occupied territory, many Western countries support Kyiv on this issue. For its part, the Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for democratic reunification with Russia, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the Crimea “finally closed.”