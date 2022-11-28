PARIS, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) defiantly ignores Russia’s objective data on chemical provocations by Ukraine, said Alexander Shulgin, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OPCW.

The 27th Conference of the OPCW member states opened in The Hague on Monday and will last until December 2.

November 26, 20:01 The media called the country that can get nuclear weapons next

“Starting from December 2021, the Russian Ministry of Defense has been warning about the possibility of chemical provocations by Ukrainian paramilitary formations, and also recording the facts of their use of chemically hazardous facilities for military purposes,” Shulgin said in a statement, which was circulated by the permanent mission of the Russian Federation on Monday.

He noted that the Russian side through the Permanent Mission to the OPCW on a permanent basis brings these data to the attention of the Director General of the OPCW Technical Secretariat.

“Unfortunately, some of our warnings came true. Statements about the lack of evidence or the far-fetched nature of our statements do not stand up to criticism. The only logical explanation for such a demonstrative ignorance of objective data is the conduct of a targeted information war,” the permanent representative concluded.

Yesterday, 20:12Special military operation in Ukraine The media spoke about the work of the Americans, checking the weapons supplied to Kyiv

At the end of August, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russia was preparing documents confirming the conduct of chemical terrorism by Ukraine, and would soon send them to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). In particular, according to the agency, Ukraine at the end of July used poisonous substances against the Russian military in the Zaporozhye region.

As Shulgin said earlier, the Russian side also drew the attention of the OPCW to the risks of chemical provocations in Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Rubizhny, where 30 chemical enterprises are located.