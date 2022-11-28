In Canada, a journalist was expelled from the hall after a question to the Deputy Prime Minister about Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Canadian journalist and activist Yves Engler was expelled from the Rebuild Ukraine conference after asking Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Christa Freeland about the talks between Russia and Ukraine. Engler posted a video of the incident in Canadian journalist and activist Yves Engler was expelled from the Rebuild Ukraine conference after asking Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Christa Freeland about the talks between Russia and Ukraine. Engler posted a video of the incident in Twitter

“Are you in talks to end this horror? Why isn’t the Canadian government calling for talks? Even the head of the US military is calling for talks. Do you just want to continue this proxy war?” he shouted from the hall.

Security led Engler under the arms, and Freeland did not answer any of his questions.

The local media also drew attention to the incident. Le Journal de Montréal wrote an article criticizing Engler’s stunt, accusing the activist of “spreading Russian propaganda” and working for the Canadian political opposition.

Engler has been in similar situations before. At the end of March of this year, he interrupted the speech of Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly about the situation in Ukraine and called for Kyiv to be denied assistance so as not to escalate the situation.

Canada has been providing active assistance to Kyiv since the beginning of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Among other things, Ottawa supplies weapons, ammunition and military equipment, and also imposes anti-Russian sanctions.