Shulgin: The Netherlands is trying to limit the work of the permanent mission of Russia to the OPCW

PARIS, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of the Netherlands are trying to limit the work of the Russian diplomatic mission to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), said Russian Ambassador to The Hague, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin.

The 27th Conference of the OPCW member states opened in The Hague on Monday and will last until December 2.

“The expulsion of Russian diplomats and the obstruction of the timely arrival of experts to participate in meetings of the governing bodies of the OPCW is a flagrant violation by the Dutch government of its obligations under Article VIII of the Convention and the OPCW Headquarters Agreement,” Shulgin said in a statement circulated by the permanent mission of the Russian Federation.

In this regard, the diplomat called on the OPCW to pay close attention to this problem, and the government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands – “to renounce the abuse of the right granted to it by the participating states to host an international organization on their territory.”

At the end of March, the Dutch Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of 17 Russian diplomats. According to the country’s Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, they worked in the Netherlands under diplomatic cover and “posed a threat to the country’s security.”