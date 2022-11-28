Iran approves membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization | News

Report This Content

Iran’s parliament on Sunday approved a bill on the country’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) after a favorable report from the Committee on Foreign Policy and National Security.

The representatives of the Islamic Council approved the entry into the SCO by a majority vote, after 205 deputies voted in favor of the approval of the bill.

Tehran received observer status in the SCO in 2005, after which it applied for full membership in 2008. However, until 2015, Iran was unable to access the organization due to international sanctions against Tehran.

رأی قاطع مجلس شورای اسلامی به لایحه الحاق جمهوری اسلامی #ایران به سازمان همکاری#شانگهای عزم و جدیت کشورمان برای توسعه همکاری های ای ، بین المللی اقتصادی و تقویت نگاه به آسیاست. رویکرد چند جانبه گرایی ، واقعیت قرن حاضرست.

— H. Amirabdollahian امیرعبد اللهیان (@Amirabdolahian)

November 27, 2022

According to the SCO rules, a country under UN Security Council sanctions cannot become a member. The sanctions were lifted in 2015 when Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear program under an international agreement.

However, when sanctions ceased to be an obstacle to Iran’s admission to the organization, Tajikistan blocked Iran’s application, accusing it of supporting the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan and indirectly participating in organizing terrorist acts committed against late 1990s on the territory of the country.

The conflict was resolved when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi flew to Dushanbe to attend the SCO anniversary summit in 2021, where its leaders approved Iran’s admission as a full member of the organization.

On September 15, 2022, Iran signed a memorandum of commitments in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

“Future mandatory documents of the organization will also be considered by Parliament in accordance with the constitution,” said the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Commission.

The SCO is an international organization founded on June 15, 2001 by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined the SCO in 2005. SCO observer countries are Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia, and partner countries are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Türkiye, and Sri Lanka.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



