Doctors take to the streets in Madrid demanding better working conditions

MADRID, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Spanish doctors took part in a protest in Madrid demanding to increase the budget, improve working conditions and expand the staff, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The rally was held in front of the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Employment. The protest gathered about a thousand people, the police told the correspondent.

Negotiations between doctors and local authorities, who have already presented a number of improvements, are not moving forward. The parties to the conflict cannot reach a compromise on the financing of the sector. For example, in some polyclinics in the Autonomous Community of Madrid, there is only one paediatrician for every 4,000 children.

“There should be three of us, and I’m alone,” complained one of the protesters.

Spanish health workers unions, in turn, acknowledge that the mobilization of doctors, carried out mainly in Madrid, can spread to the national level. For example, doctors from Cantabria and the Basque Country have already taken to the streets of cities as part of protests.

Last week, doctors pushed the Ministry of Health to return to a work plan that would keep only 49 emergency rooms open, not 78 as proposed by the Madrid regional government. Thus, the staff of workers in each center, where a permanent self-managed team will work, is increasing.

On November 13, hundreds of thousands of people took part in a protest against the policies of Isabel Ayuso, President of the Autonomous Community of Madrid. Due to the lack of staff in hospitals and medical centers, she was heavily criticized.

By 2023, the Community of Madrid plans to allocate 2.4 billion euros for primary health care. This is 22 percent more than the 2022 approved budget. However, medical sector officials are confident that these measures will not be enough to solve the problem.