WARSAW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The German military will not shoot down Russian missiles flying to Poland, Jarosław Kaczynski, chairman of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS), told reporters on Monday in Warsaw.

On the evening of November 15, a Ukrainian rocket fell on the territory of Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Later, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced an agreement with her Polish counterpart on patrolling Polish airspace by German Eurofighter fighters and deploying Patriot air defense systems in the country. After that, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of the Republic Mariusz Blaszczak came up with the idea of ​​deploying German Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine, and not in Poland.

“These missiles will certainly come in handy in this war. At the same time, if we are talking about missiles used under German leadership in Poland, then if they deal with an accidental incident with a Ukrainian missile, then there is a possibility that some some intervention, although the success from a technical point of view is minimal,” Kaczynski said.

“At the same time, if these are Russian missiles, then the position of Germany, which has been so far, does not give grounds to expect that they will decide to intervene, to shoot at Russian missiles,” he added.

On November 15, the Polish Foreign Ministry issued a note “requesting clarification from Russia in connection with the incident with the fall of missiles in Przewoduw.” The Foreign Ministry noted that the Russian Defense Ministry provided comprehensive information about the non-involvement of the Russian Armed Forces in this.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that Russia is not planning hasty measures in connection with Poland’s reaction to the “missile incident”, but will take it into account in the future. The department added that on November 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Poland’s Charge d’Affaires in Russia, Jacek Szczlyadevsky, to whom “a strong protest was made in connection with the intensification of anti-Russian hysteria on another far-fetched pretext.”

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.