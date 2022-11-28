In Belarus, a case against representatives of the Viasna Center was sent to court

MINSK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Belarus announced that it had sent to court a case against representatives of the Viasna human rights center, which was not registered in the country, including Nobel laureate Ales Byalyatsky.

The winners of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 were the chairman of the unregistered human rights center “Vesna” in Belarus Ales Bialiatsky, the Russian human rights organization “Memorial” * and the Ukrainian human rights organization “Center for Civil Liberties”.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office sent to court a criminal case on charges against representatives of the unregistered human rights center “Viasna” Byalyatsky, Stefanovich, Labkovich, Solovyov of committing crimes under Part 4 of Article 228 (smuggling committed by an organized group) and Part 2 of Article 342 (preparing persons to participate in in actions grossly violating public order “of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus,” the report says. Under these articles, the accused can face up to 12 years in prison.

According to the report, “the defendants, acting as part of an organized group from April 4, 2016 to July 14, 2021, under the condition of using on the territory of Belarus for illegal activities and financing the human rights center” Vesna “, as well as other organizations, cashed out funds received from various structures and funds for bank accounts of a foreign organization controlled by them money”. “Then, with the help of other persons, acting with common intent, they ensured the illegal movement of large amounts of cash withdrawn in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania across the customs border of the Eurasian Economic Union in the total amount of at least 201 thousand euros and 54 thousand dollars by moving them in stages across the border without declarations,” the statement said.

It is noted that the defendants “deliberately prepared citizens to participate in group actions that grossly violate public order, as well as financing and providing material support for such actions under the guise of human rights and charitable activities, including on behalf of the Viasna Center, an unregistered BY_HELP foundation, in period from May 2020 to 14 July 2021”.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the defendants paid fines for individuals appointed in administrative cases related to protest activities, or compensated for the payment of such fines, and paid for the work of lawyers in protest criminal cases.

“The study of the case in the Prosecutor General’s Office showed that the preliminary investigation was carried out in full, comprehensively and objectively,” the report says.

The previously applied measure against Bialiatski, Valentin Stefanovich and Vladimir Labkovich remained the same – detention. According to the report, the so-called special proceedings are being held against Dmitry Solovyov, which allows to bring to justice the accused who are outside the country.

In March last year, the human rights center “Vesna” announced that the Investigative Committee of the republic opened a criminal case on the fact of his activities, it was initiated under an article on actions grossly violating public order. They explained that the investigation suspects the center of financing and other material support for illegal mass events aimed at committing group actions by their participants that grossly violate public order. In this regard, the human rights center stated that he “has never been the organizer of any kind of violent actions and has always supported the peaceful exercise of civil and political freedoms.” A number of members of the human rights center are in custody.

*The organization is recognized in Russia as a foreign agent