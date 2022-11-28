New shooting leaves one dead and five injured in Atlanta, USA | News

At least one person was killed and five others reportedly injured after a shooting took place near Atlantic Station on Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

According to information provided by the Atlanta Police Department, one man was pronounced dead at the scene and five other victims were shot and later transported to nearby hospitals.

Statements to the press from the Atlanta Police, Germain Dearlove, specified that a group of people was escorted out of the Atlantic Station property by agents of that corporation shortly after 8:00 p.m. (00:00 GMT on Sunday).

BREAKING: Multiple people have been shot near Atlantic Station in Midtown Atlanta. Witnesses are reporting hearing at least 30 gunshots. Police confirm one person is dead and five are wounded; victims range in age from 15 to 21.

—Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts)

November 27, 2022

According to Dearlove, the victims, as well as the evacuees, were minors and were removed for what he called “rebellious behavior” along with violations of the curfew for minors that has been in force in the town since 3:00 p.m. local time.

Police believe the victims were between the ages of 15 and 21. Once the group was escorted off the property, a dispute occurred near Atlantic Station, prompting the shooting, Dearlove said. The reason for the dispute is currently under investigation.

Atlantic Station is a major commercial and recreational area in downtown Atlanta, and the neighborhood, like the rest of the United States, has seen periodic incidents of gun violence.

Police are seeking to identify the parties involved, as preliminary information suggests this dispute was between two groups, with two possible shooters, Dearlove said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



