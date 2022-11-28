MOSCOW, November 28 – RIA Novosti. Far from being the last official in Kyiv, he acknowledged that Ukraine was preparing for a campaign against Crimea, thus confirming the existence of real plans for an attack on Russia, Leonid Slutsky, head of the Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, commented on publications with reference to the deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on national security issues and the defense of Mikhail Zabrodsky about his intentions to capture the peninsula.

Kyiv planned to conduct an operation to seize Crimea in 2023, the Economist previously reported, citing Zabrodsky, who was previously the commander of the Ukrainian airborne troops, and, according to the publication, remains close to the Ukrainian military circles involved in planning.

16:49 Kyiv was preparing for revenge for Crimea, expert says

“No one revealed the secret. But the publication is remarkable in that the fact of intentions to invade Russian territory was practically officially confirmed. That is, the existence of real (!) Plans to attack Russia … In fact, not the last representative of the current government admitted that Ukraine was preparing for extermination of the population of Donbass and a campaign against the Crimea. Russia had no choice but to prevent aggression, protect its citizens, our land,” Slutsky wrote in his Telegram channel.

All “maneuvers” to try to capture the Crimea are doomed to a complete military failure, and the peninsula is reliably fortified, the politician noted.

“Any such attempts will receive an immediate and devastating response,” he added.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine did not abandon the position that Crimea should be returned by force, and for Russia this means discussing the alienation of the territory of the Russian Federation.