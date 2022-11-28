World

Italy declares a state of emergency on the island of Ischia | News

The Italian government declared a state of emergency on Sunday for the island of Ischia, in the south of the peninsula, after the devastating impact of violent landslides on buildings and roads that caused several deaths and disappearances.

According to Italian media, the Council of Ministers of the European country decided to implement a state of emergency on the island located at the entrance to the Gulf of Naples to face the human tragedy and allocate resources for rescue and recovery tasks.

“For the execution of the first urgent interventions, relief and assistance to the population and the restoration of the functionality of the public services and infrastructures of the strategic network, 2,000,000 euros have been allocated from the National Emergency Fund,” he says. The document.

At the moment, more than 200 civil protection specialists and the police continue to search for missing people in the municipality of Casamicciola, presumably the most affected, while hundreds of volunteers clean the streets of the town sunk in the mud.

“The number of deaths from the collapse in Casamicciola has risen to seven, while the missing are five,” the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, told the media, correcting previous statements by the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini.

Casamicciola is a seaside resort with 8,000 inhabitants located on the island of Ischia, near the famous Capri, which suffered a highly destructive earthquake at the end of the 19th century and another in 2017 that left two people dead.

The state of emergency is frequently declared on the Italian peninsula to face the consequences of earthquakes, volcanic eruptions or bad weather, recalls the press.

