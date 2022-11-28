The death toll from the earthquake in Indonesia rises to 321 | News

The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported on Sunday that three new bodies were found in the rubble, bringing the death toll to 321 from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the island of Java last week.

“Three bodies were found today, according to our records, by finding these three victims, the total number is 321 dead,” BNPB chief Abdul Muhari told a news conference.

According to the information, eleven of the 14 people who were missing now remain, while the search and rescue work continues.

melalui live BNPB Indonesia, Minggu, 27 November 2022, korban meninggal dunia gempa bumi di Kabupaten Cianjur mencapai 321 orang. Hasil evakuasi hari ini ditemukan 3 korban dalam keadaan sudah tidak bernyawa.

Sumber : Say Id#sapabestie pic.twitter.com/D3oe30WvjU

– Sapa! Bestie (@sapabestie)

November 28, 2022

“Regarding distribution logistics, it improves every day. As for the tents, little by little we will incorporate assistance and distribution personnel”, explained Muhari.

The agency registers some 73,874 people with no place to live, since an estimated 62,628 are the number of homes partially or totally damaged by the earthquake.

The 5.6-magnitude, shallow earthquake wreaked severe havoc in West Java, Indonesia’s main and most populous island, with around 50 million inhabitants and a rather fragile housing stock.

That country, located in the so-called Pacific ring of fire, is a recurring target of the effects of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

By the way, experts recall the magnitude 9.1 earthquake that in 2004 caused a devastating tsunami throughout that geographical area and left 220,000 dead, 170,000 of them Indonesian.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



