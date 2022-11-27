World
The Kremlin called the CSTO an effective structure
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Attempts to disintegrate the CSTO have always been and will continue, but despite the difficulties and contradictions between the participating countries, the association has demonstrated its effectiveness, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The leaders of the CSTO countries held a meeting this week, but out of 17 joint documents prepared, only 15 were signed.
“There have always been attempts to disintegrate the CSTO. They will continue. But at least now we see that despite all the difficulties, despite possible contradictions even between the participating countries, this structure is still in demand. And it has fully demonstrated its relevance and effectiveness. I mean the settlement of the situation in Kazakhstan,” he said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.
