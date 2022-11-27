World
Makei will be buried at the Eastern Cemetery in Minsk
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MINSK, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The late Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei will be buried at the Eastern Cemetery in Minsk, the press service of the Belarusian government told RIA Novosti on Sunday.
Makei died suddenly the day before. He has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus since August 2012.
“The Prime Minister signed a decree on organizing the funeral of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Makei. According to the document, a commission was created, which included representatives of various departments. In particular, the Minsk City Executive Committee was instructed to organize the funeral of Vladimir Makei at the Eastern Cemetery of the capital,” the press service.
The cemetery is located in the east of Minsk, many statesmen, cultural figures and other famous and significant people for Belarus are buried here.
The press service added that the country’s Ministry of Defense was entrusted with the duty to provide a farewell ceremony at the Central House of Officers in Minsk.
The date and time of the farewell ceremony will be announced later, the press service said.
Yesterday, 21:36
Makei in a recent interview with RIA Novosti: The West does not need peace in Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report