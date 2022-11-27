Farewell ceremony for Belarusian Foreign Minister Makei to be held on Tuesday

MINSK, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The farewell ceremony for the late Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei will take place in Minsk on Tuesday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported.

Makei died suddenly the day before. He has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus since August 2012. The government of Belarus earlier on Sunday told RIA Novosti that Makei would be buried at the Eastern Cemetery in Minsk, and the farewell ceremony would take place at the Central House of Officers.

“The farewell ceremony for the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in the capital’s House of Officers. The start is scheduled for 10.00 (coincides with Moscow time),” the ministry’s website says.

The Foreign Ministry noted that “Vladimir Makei devoted his entire life to serving Belarus.” “A true patriot, a virtuoso diplomat, an outstanding statesman who sincerely worried and tirelessly worked for the well-being and future of our country. Many in Belarus and abroad believe that he was born for this service at this historical stage. Such was the combination of indifference, sharpness of thinking and foresight, wisdom, rigor and humanity at the same time,” the message emphasizes.

It is noted that during his lifetime, Makei “did not like grandiloquent phrases and would never agree on such assessments.” “But it was no exaggeration to say that he was a great man. A bright, large-scale personality who has become a significant part of not only Belarusian, but also global diplomatic history. The authority and sincere respect from many foreign colleagues, both friends and opponents of Belarus, speak for themselves. We are sure that his contribution to the strengthening and formation of the statehood of our country, ensuring peace will still be appreciated by descendants,” the message emphasizes.

It says that Makei in many ways was and will remain an example for the leadership, the staff of the Foreign Ministry and foreign agencies, and many veterans of the Belarusian diplomatic service.