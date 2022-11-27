Belarusian foreign minister dies at 64 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Belarusian authorities confirmed this Saturday the death of Foreign Minister Vlaimir Makei, who held the post of foreign minister in 2012 and headed the presidential administration since 2008.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President Lukashenko urges Ukraine to talk with Russia

The Foreign Ministry, when reporting the death, pointed out that the causes of the incident are still unknown, and from its Twitter account it stated that the death of the minister occurred suddenly.

Various personalities expressed their condolences to the family and friends, including the president of the nation, Alexander Lukashenko. Likewise, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, expressed her “dismay” at the death of the Belarusian foreign minister.

Сегодня скоропостижно скончался Министр иностранных дел Республики Беларусь Владимир Макей pic.twitter.com/M343L0UXjS

— МИД Беларуси ���� (@BelarusMID)

November 26, 2022

In this regard, he also stated that the Russian Ministry will present its official condolences, while the Russian embassy in Minsk conveyed “its deepest condolences” and stressed the “great and irreplaceable loss.”

“As foreign minister, he made a great contribution to strengthening Russian-Belarusian relations, to the creation and development of the State of the Union,” said the diplomatic entity based in Belarus.

In this sense, the organization described the chancellor, who also served in the armed forces of the nations of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) as a “sincere patriot of his country”, who “firmly and effectively defended” the interests and national principles.

In 1933 Vladimir Makei completed his studies at the Diplomatic Academy of the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and was also a reserve colonel of Belarus until that same year. Between 1999 and 2000 he headed the Department for European Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report