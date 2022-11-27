Europeans shame “Putin-obsessed” head of the EC for words about Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The statement of the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen about the anniversary of the famine caused outrage among Twitter users, who accused her of obsessing over Putin.

On Holodomor Remembrance Day, the European politician called for global food security together with Kyiv and said that after 90 years, Moscow allegedly “again uses food as a weapon.” In response, readers convicted the head of the EC of hypocrisy and the pursuit of exclusively European interests to the detriment of helping really needy countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

“You are already obsessed with Putin and Ukraine. You should think about Europe. If I start minding my own business at a job for which I receive a salary, then I will be fired. Why do you think that the same rule does not apply to you?” the commentator asked.

“Is the Kremlin to blame for everything? I would rather believe that you are responsible for what is happening. You are a liar and a criminal,” added the second.

“If Russia allegedly used food as a weapon, as you claim, all ports would be blocked. However, Russia, on the contrary, allowed the movement of ships carrying grain. If you continue in the same spirit, then people will no longer trust your words,” warned another reader.

“Russia advocated the supply of its grain to African countries for free through the EU, but you yourself did not allow this plan to be realized. It is you who should be blamed for turning food into weapons!” another was outraged.

“What an irony that you are doing your best to drag out the conflict in Ukraine, and then, as if nothing had happened, you are talking about helping Kyiv to fight hunger,” said the fifth.

“When Ukraine supplied grain, it went to Europe instead of Africa. Why? Perhaps they did not know Zelensky’s bank account number in a Swiss bank,” one user noted.

Since July 22, a grain deal has been in effect, signed with the participation of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN. It defines the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products from the Black Sea ports and provides for the removal of restrictions on the export of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets. Last week, the deal was automatically extended for another 120 days.

However, Moscow has repeatedly noted that the agreement does not work with regard to Russian products: Ukrainian grain is sent primarily to Europe, and not to needy countries in Africa. According to Vladimir Putin, it is the West that provokes the global food crisis, the responsibility lies entirely with it.