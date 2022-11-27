MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, called the deputy of the Seimas of Latvia, Alexander Kirshteins, a Nazi freak after words about the Russians. She wrote about this in the Telegram channel.

On the eve of Kirshteins said that no Russian nation allegedly exists, and the Russian language “arose as a dialect when the Mongol-Tatars tried to speak Ukrainian.”

“Ask this Nazi freak a question: is there an American one?” the diplomat suggested.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

After that, Western countries introduced several new packages of sanctions against Moscow. At the same time, the restrictions also affected many Russian cultural figures: foreign partners break contracts with them, some of them are prohibited from entering European countries.