On the Italian island of Ischia, where a landslide descended, a state of emergency was introduced

ROME, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The Italian Council of Ministers at an The Italian Council of Ministers at an emergency meeting on Sunday declared a state of emergency on the island of Ischia, where people were injured and buildings were destroyed as a result of a heavy landslide the day before, Minister of Civil Defense and Maritime Policy Nello Musumechi told reporters.

According to him, in accordance with this decision, 2 million euros will be immediately allocated for Ischia. In addition, the Government has appointed Simonetta Calcaterra as Commissioner Extraordinary for the situation on the island.

According to official data, which the prefect of Naples Claudio Palomba told reporters on Sunday morning, at the moment one person has died, 11 citizens are missing, four are injured, 167 people are left homeless. Search and rescue operations on the island continued throughout the night. On Saturday, they managed to find the body of a 32-year-old woman who died in a mud stream. On Sunday, rescuers said they found the body of another victim, who has not yet been identified.

On Saturday, local media, citing the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of Italy, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, reported the death of eight people in Ischia.

The mayor of Ischia, Enzo Ferrandino, called the incident on the island a tragedy. “Because of bad weather, we also have other critical situations, but not as acute as in Casamicciola,” he said. So, a serious situation has developed in the city of Lacco Ameno, where mud flows destroyed several buildings.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi described the situation on the island as “very serious.” According to him, the landslide required the evacuation of about 200 people. Currently, more than a hundred firefighters are employed in Ischia, as well as employees of the civil defense service, law enforcement officers and military personnel. 26 units of special equipment and two helicopters have been deployed to the island, the minister said.