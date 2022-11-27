Ex-official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Germany will be returned to work due to lack of ties with Russia

BERLIN, November 27 – RIA Novosti. The head of the cybersecurity agency, Arne Schönbom, who was fired earlier on suspicion of ties with the Russian Federation, will be sent to a new position at the Federal Academy of Public Administration (BAköV) because the Ministry of the Interior failed to prove his involvement in espionage activities, Bild reports.

Earlier, the German Ministry of the Interior removed Schönbom from the post of head of the German Information Technology Security Agency (BSI) due to suspicions of links with Russian intelligence services, but the ministry, headed by Nancy Feather, could not prove this in court, according to the newspaper.

“The ministry, through a translation (note by Shenbom), which comes into force on December 5, shows a white flag and declares a ban on service as pointless,” writes Bild. According to the publication, Shenbom will take a post at the Academy of Public Administration (BAköV).

As the German newspaper Tagesspiegel previously reported, Schönbom faced a flurry of criticism due to a possible connection with the Russian intelligence services through the “controversial” association Cyber-Sicherheitsrat Deutschland (German Cybersecurity Council), which also included the Berlin-based cybersecurity company Protelion. According to the publication, until the end of March it was called Infotecs GmbH and was a “daughter” of a Russian company, which, according to Policy Network Analytics, was founded by a former KGB officer.