President of Equatorial Guinea is re-elected with 94.9% of votes | News

Electoral authorities from Equatorial Guinea confirmed this Saturday that Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has remained in power for 43 years, won the presidential elections of that African nation again, this time with 94.9 percent, and will begin his sixth term. as head of state.

According to the National Electoral Board, which made public the count of valid votes cast during this day, Obiang, 80 years old, obtained 405,910 of the 411,081 votes and will remain in the presidency for seven more years against the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE).

On Sunday, November 20, the Equatorial Guineans also elected the hundred parliamentarians of the Chamber of Deputies, 55 of the 70 members of the Senate and municipal representatives of the nation. Of these, the PDGE obtained all the seats in the Chamber, the 55 that were renewed in the Senate and 588 councilors, according to electoral sources.

The results issued by the Board must be validated by the Constitutional Court, according to statements issued during a press conference by the Minister of the Interior, Faustino Ndong Esono Ayang, who recognized the participation of 98 percent of the electorate.

Although opposition leaders to Obiang who were part of the candidacy for the Presidency denounced irregularities, these were not supported by the African Union (AU), which announced that it did not detect “tangible irregularities.”

The African country has only known two presidents after having achieved its independence from the Spanish metropolis in 1969: the current president and his uncle Francisco Macías, whom he overthrew in a coup in 1979.

After casting his vote on election day in Malabo (capital), Obiang assured that he was convinced that victory would once again fall to the PDGE and assessed that the nation would know how to recognize the reform and development plan promoted by his party.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



