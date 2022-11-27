MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. Washington has learned from previous failed interventions and therefore adopted as a rule the refusal of direct military intervention in the Ukrainian conflict, preferring to fight by proxy, writes the American magazine Atlantic.

“The United States should avoid direct hostilities abroad whenever possible and intervene in conflicts only to support peoples and countries willing to fight on their own,” the article says.

According to the author, the active participation of American soldiers in Vietnam ultimately undermined the legitimacy of the South Vietnamese government. All the efforts of the American personnel were in vain, and key goals were not achieved. And in Afghanistan, “the most counterproductive and wasteful intervention ever carried out by the United States” took place.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine, said that Western countries that support the Kyiv regime are becoming a party to the conflict. He also noted that any shipments that contain weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, in turn, noted that pumping the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.