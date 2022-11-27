The death toll from the earthquake in Indonesia rises to 318 | News

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported on Saturday that the death toll from last Monday’s 5.6-magnitude quake rose to 318, while 14 people remain missing.

Death toll rises to 162 after 5.6 quake in Indonesia

According to the latest balance of the emergency agency, it indicated that the number of injured was 7,729, of which 545 have serious damage and 180 are treated for minor injuries.

The latest lifeless bodies found correspond to eight people declared missing after the earthquake that shook the West Java province.

Around 73,700 people were forced to leave their homes and the area due to the earthquake, for which the BNPB together with State and UN institutions launched a survey to determine the age and gender distribution of the displaced.

The BNPB also reported that it deployed motorbikes to help with logistics and bring basic necessities to remote quake-hit areas.

The earthquake took place last Monday in the West Java province, with its epicenter ten kilometers south of the Cianjur region.





