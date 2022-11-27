North Korea seeks to possess the most powerful nuclear force in the world | News

North Korean President Kim Jong Un said Sunday that his country’s ultimate goal is to possess the world‘s most powerful nuclear force.

CMIO.org in sequence:

North Korean leader oversees launch of Hwasong-17 missile

Attending a military promotion ceremony, the North Korean leader said building nuclear power to protect the sovereignty of the state and the people “is the biggest and most important revolutionary cause.”

According to the official North Korean news agency (KCNA), Kim Jong Un spoke about the recent test launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, the largest in North Korea.

The North Korean leader praised the new missile as “the most powerful strategic weapon in the world” and appreciated the contributions of the scientists who led to the development of the new rocket.

Kim Jong Un said that such a feat constitutes progress “towards the goal of building the strongest army in the world.”

The Hwasong 17 missile was proclaimed “DPRK (North Korea) Hero” proving to the world that the country is a full-fledged nuclear power.

Kim Jong Un has warned that if enemies continue to pose threats to North Korea, they will react with force similar to attacks on their territory.

Since 2006, the UN Security Council, under pressure from the United States and its Western allies, has passed numerous resolutions imposing sanctions on North Korea over its missile and nuclear activity.





