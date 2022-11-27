Landslides leave at least eight dead on the Italian island of Ischia | News

At least eight people have died and some remain missing from heavy rains and mudslides on the southern Italian island of Ischia.

Italy confirms one death and several missing after landslide

Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini reported on Saturday that the region is suffering from severe landslides, landslides, floods and roads blocked by the drag from the surrounding mountains, especially in the municipality of Camicciola, although the announced number of deaths was questioned by authorities. at the disaster site.

“There are difficulties in the rescue operations because the weather conditions are very demanding. We are sending vehicles both by sea and by plane”, declared the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, who assessed the scenario in Ischia as “a very serious, evolving situation”.

Intense rains and strong winds hit the Neapolitan Gulf region, where Ischia and its six municipalities are located, since early Saturday morning, leading to the evacuation of some 200 inhabitants.

The authorities of Camicciola, Ischia, Porto, Forio, Lacco Ameno and Procida issued joint statements asking people to remain at home to preserve their integrity and not hinder complex rescue operations.

Initially, the local administration reported 13 missing persons, mainly caused by floods and the destruction of buildings, but the reality of the findings and investigations indicates that objectively this number seems indeterminate so far.

