Presidents of Cuba and China meet to strengthen relations | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, began his work schedule in Beijing this Friday with a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in which they agreed to strengthen bilateral friendship relations.

Díaz-Canel, who arrived in the Chinese capital from Türkiye on Thursday, was received at the Great Hall of the People by President Xi and after an official ceremony they went on to official talks.

The head of state of the Asian giant recalled that Cuba was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with the new China.

The Sino-Cuban ties have become an exemplary case of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries and sincere support between developing countries, commented the host president.

He stressed his willingness to continue working together with Cuba to deepen mutual political trust and broaden practical cooperation, supporting each other on issues related to their respective interests.

Xi spoke of strengthening coordination and concertation in international affairs, with a view to advancing hand in hand on the path of socialist construction with its own characteristics and unceasingly deepening Sino-Cuban relations of the new era.

��| Xi Jinping recalled that #Cuba it was the first country in the western hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with the new China.#Cuba China has always led the countries in the region in developing relations with China. #DíazCanelInBeijing

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

Díaz-Canel, for his part, thanked “the cordial invitation to make this visit, the first made by a head of state from Latin America and the Caribbean after the successful celebration of the XX (National Congress of the Communist Party of China).”

“For us this is an expression of the high priority and personal attention we give to our close ties of friendship and cooperation,” he said.

He recalled “that the date of this meeting coincides with the sixth anniversary of the physical departure of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, who highlighted your capacity and firmness as a revolutionary leader.”

.@DiazCanelB referred to the difficult economic situation of #Cubadue to the intensification of the Blockade and the effects of the pandemic.

We are convinced that we can come out in front of all these situations.

We also have the support of friendly countries, such as China. pic.twitter.com/U1JAmyJZNa

November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022

He mentioned the difficult economic situation that Cuba is going through, due to the tightening of the illegal blockade imposed by the United States (USA) and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are convinced that we can come out in front of all these situations (…) We also have the support of friendly countries, such as China,” said the Cuban head of state.

Díaz-Canel is carrying out the last leg of an international tour in China that began on November 16 in Algeria and continued in Russia and Türkiye.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



