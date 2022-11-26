Why is the International Day against Gender Violence celebrated? | News

Report This Content

This November 25, the International Day against Gender Violence is celebrated to denounce and eradicate the violence suffered by women around the world.

According to the United Nations Organization, the origins of this day date back to 1981, when militants and activists in favor of women’s rights launched their protests against gender violence, to honor the Mirabal sisters.

However, it was not until the year 2000 that the UN made November 25 official as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

What is micromachismo?

Micromachismos occur every day, at home, at work and on the street. They go unnoticed and are even considered “normal”. The reality is that they are a type of soft violence towards women.

The Argentine psychologist Luis Bonino used the term micromachismos in 1990 to define “those masculine behaviors that superimpose the authority of men over that of women.”

These manifest as macho phrases or gestures that perpetuate gender roles, the hypersexualization of women, and low-intensity violence against them.

In this sense, machismo is in keeping with the patriarchy of our society, which is why it goes unnoticed. However, campaigns by feminist organizations and groups are making this form of violence visible, which causes constant harm to women.

Examples of micromachismo

1. “You run like a girl.”

It has different variants: “you hit like a girl” and “you cry like a girl” are some. They all reinforce stereotypes that hurt women by branding them as “weak” while humiliating men for expressing their emotions or for not being “masculine” enough.

2. “How lucky, your husband helps you around the house.”

The man and the woman share the responsibility of household chores. However, the patriarchal society continues to see women as the only ones in charge of cleaning and cooking in a couple relationship or in a family unit.

3. “What a good father” because he changes diapers

The care of a baby corresponds to mom and dad, but family and friends constantly exalt that the man is “a good father” if he changes the diapers or gives him a bottle, actions that are seen as mandatory for the mother.

4. The “friend zone”

It is a term that has moved from the United States to other countries in the world. Its purpose is to criticize a woman for not wanting to have a relationship with a man, that is, to take him to a supposed “friendzone”.

5. Choosing between being a mother and a professional career

Women are seen as a “difficult” hire because if they decide to have a baby the law grants them rights, which is considered a “loss” for the company. The same goes for women who already have children. For this reason, management positions are commonly awarded to men.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

