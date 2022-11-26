President Lukashenko urges Ukraine to talk with Russia | News

Report This Content

The President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, urged the Ukrainian authorities on Friday to put aside dependence on the Government of the United States (USA) and talk with Russia to end the conflict, while he assured that if Ukraine does not may suffer what he called complete destruction.

In an interview given on the sidelines of the summit sessions of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (TSCO), in Armenia, which he is attending, the Belarusian head of state stated that “we must stop, we must put an end to this , because what will follow will be the total destruction of Ukraine”.

As for the possibility of signing a peace agreement, Lukashenko stated that “everything depends on Ukraine”, while pointing out that consensus may be complex but also necessary.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian people receive the greatest impacts from the conflict and announced that, when the time comes, he will demand an answer from President Volodimir Zelenski about what steps he took to avoid the conflict with Russia, which on February 24 began a special military operation to protect the population of Donbas and demilitarize-denazify Ukraine.

In turn, he referred to the documented execution of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian troops. In this regard, he asked the kyiv authorities: “What did they gain by executing the Russian youth? Did they want to exacerbate the Russian man again? They did it. They do everything for an escalation.”

Lukashenko assured that “this shows that the Americans have a strong control over them. Independent, intelligent people don’t act like that.”

For his part, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said Friday that kyiv “has every chance to bring the situation back to normal, to fix the situation in such a way that the demands of the Russian side are met and to end, therefore, to all the possible suffering of the civilian population”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



