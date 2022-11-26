In Uzbekistan, three people died in an accident with a bus

According to the press service, on November 26, an Isuzu bus and a truck collided on the A-373 Tashkent-Osh-Andijan highway in the Andijan region.

According to the Andijan Regional Department of Internal Affairs, the accident, according to preliminary data, occurred at 08:10 (06:10 Moscow time) in foggy conditions, when the bus driver drove into the oncoming lane.