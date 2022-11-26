World
In Uzbekistan, three people died in an accident with a bus
TASHKENT, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Three people died and 38 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck in the Andijan region in eastern Uzbekistan, the press service of the country’s health ministry said on Saturday.
According to the press service, on November 26, an Isuzu bus and a truck collided on the A-373 Tashkent-Osh-Andijan highway in the Andijan region.
“As a result of the accident, three people died on the spot and 38 were injured,” the Ministry of Health‘s Telegram channel said in a statement.
According to the Andijan Regional Department of Internal Affairs, the accident, according to preliminary data, occurred at 08:10 (06:10 Moscow time) in foggy conditions, when the bus driver drove into the oncoming lane.
