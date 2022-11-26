World

An explosion thundered in Dnepropetrovsk, an air raid alert was issued

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. An explosion sounded in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, an air raid alert was announced in the region, the Strana.ua online publication reported.
“They report an explosion in the Dnieper. There is an air raid in the region,” the message says in the Telegram channel of the publication.
According to the online air alert map from the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation, sirens also sound in the neighboring Poltava and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine and in the Kyiv-controlled territories of the DPR and Zaporozhye region, which also border the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure by the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services are. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities.
Since then, air raid alerts have been announced every day in Ukrainian regions, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that almost half of the country’s energy system had already been put out of action.
Air alert announced in several regions of Ukraine

