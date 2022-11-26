World

A second explosion thundered in Dnepropetrovsk

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The second explosion thundered in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, the air raid signal is still sounding, the Ukrainian edition of Suspilne (Ukrainian, Obshchestvennoe) reported.
“An explosion sounded in Dnipro again, Suspilny correspondents report. The air raid continues in the city and the region,” the publication’s Telegram channel says.
An explosion thundered in Dnepropetrovsk, an air raid alert was issued

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported about the explosion in Dnepropetrovsk and the ensuing fire. An air alert was announced in the region and a number of neighboring regions.
Mayor of the city Boris Filatov confirmed this information in his Telegram channel, noting that, according to preliminary data, infrastructure facilities were not damaged.
Attacks on the Ukrainian infrastructure of the Russian Armed Forces began on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, behind which, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian special services stand. The strikes are carried out on energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout the country, from Kharkov and Kyiv to Lvov and Ivano-Frankivsk.
Since then, air raid alerts have been announced in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that almost half of the country’s energy system had already been put out of action.
Air alert announced in several regions of Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

