Szijjártó called Hungary’s accusations of corruption unfounded

BUDAPEST, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Hungary’s accusations of systematic corruption in the country are unfounded, economic growth contradicts this, and the European Parliament, which calls for depriving Budapest of funding, “hates” the right-wing government in the country, which opposes the liberal mainstream, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Péter Szijjarto.

The European Commission in mid-September proposed to the Council of the EU to introduce a conditionality mechanism in the EU budget for Hungary in order to “ensure the protection of the EU budget and EU financial interests from violations of the rule of law in Hungary.” This would mean freezing about 7.5 billion euros of EU funding for Budapest. This is the first such case in the history of the EU since the conditionality mechanism was created two years ago to protect the community budget from corruption.

“Now in Brussels there are political remarks against Hungary, because a conservative, Christian-Democratic government has been in power here for 12 years. And moreover, we are successful … I always hear accusations that there is corruption in Hungary. If there is a systematic corruption, the country’s economy will not grow. And Hungary’s GDP has grown by a value higher than the European average. If there was systematic corruption, this would not have happened,” Szijjártó said on a French TV channel. A recording of the speech has been posted on social media.

According to him, Hungary and the European Commission have practically agreed on a list of 17 items that the Hungarian Parliament is currently working on. “I’m quite sure that all 17 rules will be accepted. And then the ball will be on the side of the European Commission. And the European Parliament does not concern this. The European Parliament is a political entity that makes political judgments. There is a majority of the left, they hate us from a political point of view,” he noted.

“Hungary has a right-wing, conservative, patriotic Christian Democratic government. They hate us from a political point of view, because we are going against the mainstream, but we are still successful. But this is based on the decision of the Hungarians. These countries (which supported the convention mechanism regarding Hungary – ed.) always talk about democracy, then respect democracy! Hungarian citizens have decided in four elections in a row that they want what we do,” Szijjártó said.

The European Commission in April of this year notified Hungary of its concerns about violations of the rule of law in the country, which pose risks to the EU budget. In particular, they spoke about shortcomings in the anti-corruption system, problems in the field of public procurement.

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said that the Hungarian government sent a written response to the European Commission in connection with the launched process of checking budgetary conditions in the country. Budapest has prepared a draft of measures to solve all the problems that prevent Hungary from receiving funding from EU funds. The Hungarian government has said it will submit a bill to parliament by September 30 to create an anti-corruption body and a new anti-corruption group of governmental and non-governmental actors by the end of autumn, which will allow Budapest to access funds from the EU Recovery Fund.

At the end of September, Varga announced that she had submitted two packages of laws to parliament containing amendments to legislation regarding interaction with the anti-corruption fund and public interest funds. She stressed that if all procedures are completed according to schedule before the end of the year, “Hungary will be able to enter 2023 without losing funds.” On October 3 and 4, the Hungarian Parliament approved both packages of laws proposed by the Minister of Justice.