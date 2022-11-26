Zelensky announced the arrival of the Prime Minister of Belgium in Kyiv

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has arrived in Kyiv on a visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Greetings to Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander de Croo in Ukraine! We are starting negotiations. I am sure that they will be very meaningful and useful for both of our countries,” Zelensky’s Telegram channel said in a message, where a video of the meeting was published.

Earlier, Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said that the Belgian Council of Ministers approved on Friday new deliveries for the Ukrainian armed forces, which include ten unmanned underwater vehicles manufactured by ECA Robotics Belgium, as well as two mobile laboratories. Belgium, like other EU and NATO countries, supported the free supply of weapons to Ukraine. Earlier it was reported that Belgian military supplies to Ukraine cost the country 76 million euros.

The Russian Federation has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.