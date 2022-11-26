World
Landslide on the island of Ischia kills eight people in Italy
ROME, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Eight people died as a result of a massive landslide that hit the town of Casamicciola on the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday morning, SkyTg24 news channel reported, citing Italian Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.
“The death of eight people as a result of a landslide in Ischia has been established,” the minister said during a public event in Milan. According to him, adverse weather conditions complicate the search and rescue operations on the island.
Earlier, local media reported that at least 13 people, including a baby, went missing as a result of a landslide caused by heavy rains. Several houses were buried under the landslide. Mud flows flooded city streets and damaged many cars. According to local authorities, 120 millimeters of rain fell on Ischia on Friday.
Firefighters, civil defense officers and carabinieri are currently working at the scene of the incident. Previously, they managed to save a man who was in a mud stream.
The mayor of Ischia, Enzo Ferrandino, called the incident on the island a tragedy. “Because of the bad weather, we also had other critical situations, but not so acute,” he said.
A serious situation developed in another city on Ischia – Lacco Ameno. According to Mayor Giacomo Pascale, mud flows destroyed about a dozen buildings there, about 20-30 people are now isolated in their homes.
The press service of the Government Palace of Chigi reported that Italian Prime Minister George Meloni is in constant contact with the regional authorities of Campania and the civil defense service and is monitoring the situation in Ischia.
