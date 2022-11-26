Landslide on the island of Ischia kills eight people in Italy

Eight people died as a result of a massive landslide that hit the town of Casamicciola on the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday morning, SkyTg24 news channel reported, citing Italian Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

“The death of eight people as a result of a landslide in Ischia has been established,” the minister said during a public event in Milan. According to him, adverse weather conditions complicate the search and rescue operations on the island.