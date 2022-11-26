British nurses will go on strike for better pay | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The UK nurses union, Royal College of Nursing (RCN), called a strike this Friday for December 15 and 20, with the aim of demanding better wages, an unprecedented action in its 106-year history.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UK strikes for better working conditions

According to the union’s general secretary, Pat Cullen, nursing staff are fed up with being ignored, underpaid and understaffed, and not being able to give patients the care they deserve.

“Unless we do this, we don’t see any prospect of things changing anytime soon,” said RCN England director Patricia Marquis.

It is worth noting that the strike would be the largest organized by the health sector in more than a century, and would take place in the midst of a growing wave of protests and strikes by different unions, which demand a salary increase in line with inflation and allow them to alleviate the cost of living crisis.

Likewise, the mobilization of the nurses will be interspersed with the first of a series of strikes in the national railways and the postal service, which will stop work on Christmas Eve.

“It’s [strike action] trying to retain our nursing staff within our profession. But this government has chosen strike action.” @patcullen9 spoke on @itvnews despues de @theRCN Announced strike dates for December, with the health secretary refusing to engage in detailed negotiations pic.twitter.com/krmEIrnTnw

— RCN Press Office (@RCN_Press)

November 25, 2022

For his part, Health Minister Steve Barclay declared himself extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication of the nurses and regretted the strike, assuring that disruptions will be minimized and ensuring that emergency services continue to function.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report