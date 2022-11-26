U.S. continues military biological activities, Defense Department says

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The United States continues military-biological activities, allocated $ 88 billion for these needs, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense forces (RCBZ) of the RF Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

“I would like to draw attention to the fact that the United States continues to include the tasks of building up military biological potential in its doctrinal documents,” he said.

Kirillov noted that the American strategy for countering biological threats, approved in October 2022, provides for funding in the amount of $88 billion, including $17 billion in the first year.