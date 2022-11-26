World
Defense Ministry: US attempts to control pathogens in Ukraine proven
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. New documents released confirm American attempts to control pathogens in laboratories in Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.
“The published documents once again confirm the cooperation between Kyiv and Washington, as well as attempts to establish control over pathogens in Ukrainian laboratories through the introduction of the PAKS system, elements of which were transferred to Ukraine under the label “property of the US government.” This is consistent with the materials at our disposal: the registration card project and contract documentation approved by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine,” he said.
