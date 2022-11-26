Alert about possible new wave of Covid-19 in Europe | News

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) alerted the continent on Thursday about the possible arrival of a new wave of Covid-19, given the approach of winter.



In a virtual press conference, the head of the entity‘s Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy, Marco Cavaleri, acknowledged that in recent weeks Europe has not experienced an increase in cases due to the immunity produced by vaccines and natural infections.

“However, this could change rapidly as we approach the cold winter months,” he warned.

There are high concerns that new emerging #Omicron subvariants are escaping neutralization by available monoclonal antibody medicines against #COVID19. We will review all available data to issue new recommendations to healthcare professionals. #EMAPresser

— EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News)

November 24, 2022

The official also referred to the accelerated evolution of the Covid-19 virus, giving rise to other omicron subvariants, such as BQ.1.1 and its descendants that continue to increase.

In this sense, he highlighted that these subvariants are more likely to evade immunity, mainly BQ.1.1, which is not neutralized by currently available monoclonal antibodies.

Cavaleri insisted on the importance of booster vaccination against Covid-19, which in Europe shows an average rate of 29 percent in people over 60 years of age or with chronic health conditions.

“The risk of severe Covid-19 increases exponentially with age above 60 years. The older you are, the greater the risk and vaccines can save your life,” Cavaleri said.

For this reason, he requested reinforcements to increase the immunization of risk groups, to avoid the increase in income and serious cases.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



