Fire in a building leaves ten dead in Xinjiang, China | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Chinese authorities confirmed this Friday that ten people died and another nine were injured after a fire that occurred on Thursday night in the city of Urumqi, located in the Chinese autonomous region of Xinjiang (northeast).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Fire in China causes 36 deaths and two missing

Local media specified that the event occurred in a residential building of considerable height, in the Tianshan district, and the firefighters used about three hours to put out the flames.

The regional command pointed out that, despite the emergency treatment, ten citizens died; however, none of the injured are reported to be seriously or have injuries that could compromise their lives.

authorities of #China confirmed today at least 10 deaths and nine injuries during a fire in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the second with a fatal balance registered this week in the country pic.twitter.com/iMRUjxqVdk

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

November 25, 2022

Likewise, it was revealed that the entities in charge have initiated an investigation to clarify the causes of the accident.

This is the second fire with fatalities in China this week. Last Monday, a fire broke out in a factory in the Wenfeng district, in Anyang, Henan province, leaving a balance of 38 deaths.

In this case, local authorities reported that the fire broke out when workers violated safety measures while performing electric welding.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report