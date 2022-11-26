Xi Jinping expressed his desire to strengthen ties with North Korea | News

Report This Content

Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un his desire to strengthen bilateral ties and his willingness to work with Pyongyang for world peace.

According to the North Korean state agency KCNA, the Chinese president sent a letter to Kim Jong Un in which he indicated that he hopes to work with the Asian country for “peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region.”

The Chinese leader referred in the message to “changes in the world, times and history occur in unprecedented ways.”

Both leaders aspire to strengthen bilateral relations and consolidate them to offer better well-being to their peoples.

According to the KCNA agency, Xi Jinping’s message was a response to the congratulations that Kim Jong Un sent him on the occasion of his re-election for a third term as general secretary during the Chinese Communist Party congress.

China is North Korea’s main political and economic ally since its support in the civil war that took place between 1950 and 1953 on the Korean peninsula and which separated it into the two nations that currently settle on the territory.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

