President of Cuba concludes visit to Türkiye and travels to China | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, announced this Thursday the conclusion of his official visit to Türkiye, which he described as “fruitful” and “encouraging” after both nations ratified the will to continue strengthening friendly relations.

Türkiye and Cuba agree to strengthen bilateral trade relationship

“We conclude our visit with great optimism about the future of relations between Türkiye and Cuba,” the Caribbean president wrote on his Twitter account, who is on an international tour that began on November 16 in Algeria, continued in Russia and will end in China.

In another tweet, Díaz-Canel referred to the official conversations he held this Wednesday with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

I invited President Erdogan to pay an official visit to #Cuba when your schedule allows. You will be welcomed with all the hospitality you deserve.

We conclude our visit with great optimism for the future of relations between Turkey and Cuba. pic.twitter.com/bXtgpDMsOc

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

November 24, 2022

“It was a very fruitful and encouraging exchange, in which we have ratified the will to continue strengthening political relations between both countries,” said the head of state of the largest of the Antilles.

He stressed that he thanked, on behalf of the people, Türkiye’s support for the demand to end the blockade policy that the United States (USA) imposes on his country, which, he said, he highly appreciates and values.

President Díaz-Canel announced that he has invited Erdogan to make an official visit to Cuba when his schedule allows. “He will be welcomed with all the hospitality he deserves,” he pointed out.

The Presidency of Cuba, in a statement, pointed out that on this day both nations agreed to continue working in sectors such as biotechnology, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, health, education, sports and culture.

The Turkish president, for his part, told a press conference that they confirmed the determination to increase the bilateral trade volume to 200,000,000. of dollars.

The Cuban president plans to arrive this Thursday in Beijing, the capital of China, where he will make an official visit that will conclude his international tour.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



