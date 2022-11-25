Peskov commented on Zelensky’s statements about the return of Crimea

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine has not given up its position that Crimea can be returned by force, for Russia it is unacceptable to talk about the alienation of its territory, said Dmitry Peskov, deputy head of the presidential administration.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said in an interview with the Financial Times that the issue of the fate of Crimea is being raised at the international level. At the same time, he noted that no one “should waste their time” if the decision involves the preservation of the peninsula as part of Russia.

“From the very beginning, and the president spoke about this more than once, even before the start of the special operation, the Constitution of Ukraine stated that Crimea should be returned to Ukraine by force, by force. And de facto Ukraine has not given up on this, for us it is nothing more than a discussion of the topic of alienation of the territories of Russia, there can be no other understanding here, there can be no question of this,” the press secretary of the President of Russia commented on Zelensky’s words.

According to Peskov, the Russian media “absolutely misrepresented” the essence of the Ukrainian leader’s statements – “almost like the readiness of President Zelensky to deal with this topic not by military means, but by peaceful negotiations.” This, according to the Kremlin representative, is an absolutely wrong interpretation. In addition, he suggests that Zelensky’s position indicates Kyiv’s unwillingness to seek a peaceful solution.

11:38Special military operation in Ukraine The Federation Council called Zelensky’s words about Crimea pipe dreams

“Such statements once again speak of the unpreparedness, unwillingness and inability of the Ukrainian side to be ready to resolve the problem by non-military methods,” Peskov added.

Crimea became a Russian region in March 2014 following a referendum after the change of power in Ukraine. Then 96.77% of voters in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol were in favor of joining Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea its temporarily occupied territory.

The leadership, in turn, of Russia has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea voted for democratic reunification with Russia in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. According to Vladimir Putin, the issue of Crimea “is finally closed.”