Lebanon remains without a president after seventh legislative session | News

The Lebanese Parliament did not reach consensus this Thursday for the seventh time to elect the President of that nation, which remains for more than three weeks with a power vacuum exacerbating the political crisis.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lebanese Parliament fails to elect that country’s president

According to national sources, 50 of the 110 assembly members voted blank, while the candidate who obtained the most ballots, Michel Moawad, fell short of 23 votes to reach the 65 necessary to achieve an absolute majority.

In this sense, the severe polarization between the Hezbollah coalition and its opponents has prevented the appointment of a successor to former president Michel Aoun, who resigned at the end of last October.

Result of seventh session to elect a president: 42 votes for Michel Moawad, 50 blank votes, 8 votes for “New Lebanon”, 2 votes for Ziad Baroud, 1 vote for Issam Khalifeh, 6 votes for Badri Daher, and one invalid vote

— MTV English News (@MTVEnglishNews)

November 24, 2022

Banks such as the Lebanese Forces, the Progressive Party, the Kataeb, among others, have ratified their support for Moawad in front of a large part of Sunni and independent deputies who have expressed their support for the leader of the Marada Movement, Suleiman Franjieh.

For his part, the last President, who was the longest to hold office in the country, was able to achieve a parliamentary majority after 46 legislative sessions that culminated in 888 days of power vacuum.

Aoun resigned after six years in office amid a severe economic and political crisis. At the time of his departure, the former president expressed his rejection of the interim government, headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

