Moldovan police conduct searches in the case of preparing riots

CHISINAU, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The police of Moldova reports that together with the prosecutor’s office they are conducting searches in the case of preparing mass riots.

The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly stated about the risks of destabilization and riots from the organizers of anti-government protests – the opposition Shor party. In November searches under the same pretext were carried out at the opposition several times.

“At the moment, employees of the Organized Crime Investigation Department and the Main Criminal Investigation Department, together with prosecutors, are conducting searches at several defendants in a criminal case related to the preparation of mass riots,” the police Telegram channel said in a statement.

The prosecutor’s office, in turn, specified that searches were taking place in Chisinau and Hincesti.

The police promise to provide details of the research after the completion of the special operation.

Moldovan authorities have recently tightened control over opposition parties in connection with the protests that have been going on for several months. The protesters are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in October amounted to 34.62% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.

Moldovan Justice Minister Sergei Litvinenko admitted that the opposition Shor party, one of the organizers of the protests, could be outlawed if its foreign funding was proven.