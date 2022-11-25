World

Kyrgyz parliament speaker calls for renaming Soviet districts of Bishkek

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 42 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BISHKEK, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev, during his speech at the first People’s Kurultai (meeting of elders) on Friday, called for an urgent change of the Soviet names of the districts of Bishkek.
“We have settlements and localities whose names are borrowed from other languages. We urgently need to rename the names of the districts of Bishkek,” he said.
Bishkek is territorially divided into four districts: Pervomaisky, Sverdlovsky, Oktyabrsky and Leninsky. Earlier, a number of politicians and officials repeatedly raised the issue of the need to rename them in honor of famous Kyrgyz figures, but others pointed to the high cost of related work and the presence of more important problems both in the capital and in the state.
November 18, 05:53 Tourism

Kyrgyzstan resolves issue with servicing Mir cards

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 42 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Peskov commented on Zelensky’s statements about the return of Crimea

5 mins ago

Lebanon remains without a president after seventh legislative session | News

6 mins ago

Moldovan police conduct searches in the case of preparing riots

24 mins ago

Stoltenberg said that Ukraine is waiting for a “terrible winter”

58 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.