Kyrgyz parliament speaker calls for renaming Soviet districts of Bishkek

BISHKEK, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev, during his speech at the first People’s Kurultai (meeting of elders) on Friday, called for an urgent change of the Soviet names of the districts of Bishkek.

“We have settlements and localities whose names are borrowed from other languages. We urgently need to rename the names of the districts of Bishkek,” he said.

Bishkek is territorially divided into four districts: Pervomaisky, Sverdlovsky, Oktyabrsky and Leninsky. Earlier, a number of politicians and officials repeatedly raised the issue of the need to rename them in honor of famous Kyrgyz figures, but others pointed to the high cost of related work and the presence of more important problems both in the capital and in the state.