MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg press conferences in Bucharest, he said that Ukraine was in for a “terrible winter.”

“The brutality, rocket attacks on cities and civilian infrastructure are increasing, which deprive Ukrainians of heat, light and food. This is a terrible beginning of winter for Ukraine,” he stressed.

Stoltenberg noted that now Europe is also going through a period of energy crisis and rising prices. According to the Secretary General, the whole world “pays the price” for this.

The Secretary General of the organization spoke at a press conference before the meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries of the alliance, which will be held on November 29-30 in Bucharest. At the meeting, the ministers will decide on expanding assistance to Ukraine.

Yesterday, 18:09 Express: France and Britain quarreled over Macron’s position on NATO

Earlier this week, Stoltenberg said the alliance was “prepared for the worst.” In his opinion, Russia will have to “pay a high price through economic and political sanctions” for the use of force against Ukraine.

Russia launched a special military operation on 24 February. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

Since October 10, the Russian military has been delivering strikes with high-precision weapons on Ukrainian energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities. This was a response to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, in which the Russian special services suspect the Kyiv authorities.