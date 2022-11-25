CHISINAU, November 25 – RIA Novosti. More than 50% of Moldovans oppose the republic’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance, according to data from a sociological survey conducted by the CBS-Research Center for Sociological Research, presented on Friday.

If a referendum on Moldova’s accession to NATO were held next Sunday, then 22.4% of local residents would support membership in the alliance (30.4% of those polled in September). At the same time, 54.5% of respondents (59.9% earlier) believe that the country should not join this military-political bloc. Another 23.1% (previously 9.9%) did not answer or were undecided.

October 26, 07:35 in the world Ex-president of Moldova Dodon allowed the entry of NATO troops into the country

The survey was conducted from October 30 to November 20 by CBS-Research, commissioned by the Institute for Development and Social Initiatives (IDIS) Viitorul. 1015 people took part in it, the error is 3%.

According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO as part of an individual partnership plan. The information center of the alliance operates in the capital of Moldova. In December 2017, a NATO liaison office was opened in Chisinau.