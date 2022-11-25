Cessation of hostilities between the Government and the armed group of the DRC | News

African leaders agreed on Wednesday to cease hostilities between the Army of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 Movement (M23), as a result of a meeting to seek peace held in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

Rwanda accuses Congo of violating its airspace

After the meeting, a statement revealed that the parties decided to cease hostilities in general and, in particular, the M23 attacks against the DRC Armed Forces (Fardc) and the United Nations peacekeeping mission. in that African nation from Friday, November 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. (local time).

In this sense, the president of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, agreed on a road map through the mediation of the Angolan president, João Lourenço, as representative of the African Union (AU).

#DRC 24.11.2022|#CitéUA

Le Chef de l’État, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, participated, thankfully 23.11, in the Mini-sometimes of Luanda sur la Paix et la Sécurité dans la región Est de la DRC, des assistes qui ont débouché sur les résolutions suivantes: pic.twitter.com/qS51SguxLt

– RDC President ���� (@Presidence_RDC)

November 24, 2022

The parties agreed to the deployment of the regional forces of the East African Community (EAC) to guarantee the correct fulfillment of the points outlined, especially the return of the M23 to its initial positions and the use of force.

Accordingly, the final document specified that “Kenya will position its contingents in Goma and then in Bunagana, Rutshuru and Kiwanja during the withdrawal of the M23 to their initial positions in Sabinyo on the DRC side so as not to exceed the line of the towns of Bigega , Bugusa and Nyanbikona, Mbuzi, Rutsiro and Nkokwe”.

Similarly, the parties pledged to cease “all political-military support for the M23 and all other local and foreign armed groups operating in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

Rwanda’s participation is particularly important due to the complaints from the DRC regarding support for the M23, which since the end of last year has been carrying out attacks against the Congolese Army in North Kivu.

According to data provided by the United Nations, since the start of the fighting, approximately 280,000 displaced people have been registered in the midst of a severe humanitarian crisis affecting the African nation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



