BRUSSELS, November 25 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the foreign ministers of the alliance countries at a meeting in Bucharest on November 29-30 will discuss “challenges” from China, which, according to him, is trying to control the bloc’s critical infrastructure.

“NATO Foreign Ministers will also discuss ways to increase resilience, as well as challenges from China. China is not an adversary, but it continues military modernization, increases its presence from the Arctic to the Western Balkans, in space, cyberspace, seeks to control critical infrastructure in member countries NATO,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels. According to him, NATO countries should “analyze their dependence on China, based on the lessons of dependence on Russian gas.”

Stoltenberg has previously said that China is doing everything possible to strengthen its control over critical infrastructure, supply chains and key industrial sectors of Western countries, according to him, authoritarian states should not be allowed to use the weaknesses of the West to conduct subversive activities.

The official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, in turn, pointed out that NATO should respect its geographic boundaries, should not try to establish its own rules and exceed its authority.