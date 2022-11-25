Europe recognizes the failure of the idea of ​​a price ceiling for Russian gas and oil

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The energy ministers of the EU countries again failed to agree on limiting the prices of gas and oil from Russia, writes the Estonian edition of Postimees.

The participants of the meeting held the day before considered the proposed measures ineffective, and the representatives of Poland and Spain even called the plan a joke.

According to the Minister of Industry of the Czech Republic, Josef Sikel, the next discussion is scheduled for December 13.

“Now there are many bilateral negotiations at a very high level. A meeting of representatives of all EU countries will take place as soon as there is progress,” one of the European diplomats was quoted as saying.

Discussions on the fuel price ceiling have caused controversy among the EU countries. Some members of the organization consider it too high, while others too low, while the restrictions should come into force as early as December 5, the material says.

Six of the 27 EU countries opposed the price cap proposed by the G7.

The West is faced with rising energy prices and inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the rejection of Russian fuel. The European industry has largely lost its competitiveness after the rise in price of fuel, primarily gas. This also affected other sectors of the economy.

Finance ministers of the G7 countries in September confirmed their intention to impose price restrictions on Russian fuel as part of the expansion of sanctions. It is planned that the limit will be introduced on December 5 for oil and on February 5, 2023 for oil products.

On the eve of the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that it is still difficult to assess the impact on the market from the introduction of a ceiling on prices for Russian fuel. In his opinion, Western countries are trying to “make a decision for the sake of a decision, to put a tick”, without predicting the effect of their actions.

